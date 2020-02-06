Tom Hiddleston lands new Netflix role in political thriller series ‘White Stork’

Tom Hiddleston is set to star in White Stork, an upcoming political thriller series from the producers of Sex Education.

The 38-year-old, best known for portraying Thor’s brother Loki throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will play parliamentary candidate James Cooper, whose potentially damaging secrets threaten to be exposed following an intense vetting process.

According to Deadline, Chris Dunlop (Jericho) has been enlisted to write and act as executive producer, while Taboo‘s Kristoffer Nyholm will direct.

The show, which has an initial 10-episode order from the streaming service, will mark the first live-action, non-Marvel title that Hiddleston has been involved in since 2017’s Kong: Skull Island.

Hiddleston has not been a stranger to the small screen as he’s appeared in BBC’s award-winning The Night Manager opposite Hugh Laurie.

Currently, there’s no word on when White Stork will land on the streaming platform which means that the actor will next appear in the Disney+ series Loki, alongside Owen Wilson.

Other Disney+ MCU spin-offs fans can expect include Scarlet Witch-led outing WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, What If? and She-Hulk.