Tom Holland says “maybe it’s time to move on” from ‘Spider-Man’

Tom Holland has cast doubt on whether he’ll continue to play Marvel’s most famous web-slinger following Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The upcoming film is currently the last Spider-Man outing on the actor’s contract, which concludes a trilogy started by 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Speaking in an interview with GQ Magazine, Holland pondered whether he’ll continue to sport the superhero spandex – suggesting it might be time for Peter Parker’s version of Spider-Man to step back from the limelight.

“Maybe it is time for me to move on,” Holland said. “Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life.”

The actor, 25, added: “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

The first actor to play Spider-Man in a live-action film, Tobey Maguire, left the role after three films following 2007’s Spider-Man 3. His successor Andrew Garfield played the role across two films.

Holland’s future projects include Apple TV+ drama The Crowded Room. He’s also set to play Nathan Drake in the film adaptation of Uncharted, which releases next year.

Regarding his future more broadly, Holland, who briefly trained as a carpenter, said: “I definitely don’t think I want to be an actor for the rest of my life.

“I’ve always been really good with my hands. If something’s broken, I can always figure out a way to fix it.” The actor adds that he has an idea of “buying apartment buildings and renting them out cheaper than they need to be, because I don’t need the money.”

The final trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home released earlier this week, which showed past Spider-Man villains Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro and Lizard all making a return.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in UK cinemas on December 15.