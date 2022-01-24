Tony Hawk announces UK and Ireland speaking tour to reflect on seminal skateboarding career

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has announced a UK and Ireland speaking tour that will hear him discuss his sporting and entrepreneurial successes.

An Evening With Tony Hawk kicks off at Dublin’s Citywest on June 29, 2022 before heading to Manchester’s O2 Apollo on July 30 and London’s Palladium on July 31.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 28) at 9am from here and here. Those wanting to attend the Dublin show can purchase tickets here. VIP packages will also be available.

Fans will be able to hear first-hand memoirs from Hawk’s career, from pushing boundaries as a skateboard pro to founding the The Skatepark Project (FKA Tony Hawk Foundation), which has given away more than $10million to over 600 US skatepark projects.

He will also touch upon his work for 900 Films, a TV, film and commercial production company.

Hawk is perhaps best known for becoming the first skater to ever complete a 900 vert skateboarding trick. Following his record-breaking 1999 achievement, he partnered with Activision to launch Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, now a billion-dollar video game franchise.

An Evening with Tony Hawk UK and Ireland tour dates:

JUNE

Friday 29 – Dublin Citywest

JULY

Saturday 30 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Sunday 31 – London Palladium

In other news, last year Hawk joined a host of early ’00s pop-punkers for a rendition of Swedish band Millencolin‘s ‘No Cigar’ from the original Pro Skater 2 soundtrack. The Pro Skater video game franchise is celebrated for its soundtracks, which helped influence a generation of music fans.

Hawk sings on the cover in which Mikey Hawdon of Fairmounts, Darrin Pfeiffer of ex-Goldfinger fame and pro skater Steve Caballero back him instrumentally. Millencolin’s own Nikola Sarcevic plays bass – watch the cover here.