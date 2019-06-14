Tornado hits Isle of Wight Festival as fans struggle in worsening weather conditions

An actual twister!

A tornado has hit the Isle of Wight as music fans head to the festival this weekend in worsening weather conditions.

An image of the tornado, captured by photographer Jamie Russell, showed a large twister circulating around the island. According to eye-witness reports, the twister lasted a few minutes before trailing off.

Speaking to Metro, Russell said: “This type of tornado forms when an updraft area at the base of a cloud starts to rotate locally due to variations in the wind direction which can be triggered by hills, headlands and sometimes even nearby rain showers.”

You can see some images of the tornado below:

According to the Met Office, the weather looks to be settling at the festival now, with a 10% chance of rain expected at 1pm and 3pm. There is less than a 5% chance of rain at all other times through the day. Temperatures are between 15-16C, with a high of 16C at 4pm today.

Wind speeds look to have slowed since yesterday although gusts of up to 20mph are expected this afternoon. For the rest of the weekend, the weather still looks unsettled although conditions are expected to pick up by Sunday.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, George Ezra and Biffy Clyro are headlining this year’s festival, which runs from June 13-16. The 2019 event comes one year on from the Isle of Wight Festival’s epic 50th anniversary celebrations in 2018.

Elsewhere on the bill, Fatboy Slim will make his debut Isle of Wight Festival performance with a set on the Saturday before Ezra’s headline set. The likes of Courteeners, Richard Ashcroft, Lily Allen, IDLES, Bastille and Sigrid are all also perform across the weekend.