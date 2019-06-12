Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Lil Nas X have written a new song together

The 'Old Town Road' star's debut EP is coming too

Blink-182‘s Travis Barker has written a track with Lil Nas X, it has been revealed.

The drummer, who is currently at work on Blink’s new album, collaborated with YungBlud and Halsey on the track ’11 Minutes’ earlier this year. Last week, he released the track ‘I Think I’m Okay’ – once again featuring Yungblud, along with Machine Gun Kelly.

In a recent interview, Barker spoke of an upcoming team-up between himself and viral rapper Lil Nas X.

“I have a song with Lil Nas X that’s going to be on his EP,” he told iHeart Radio. “He came to the studio and I played a couple [of] beats that I thought would be stuff he was into, then I played something [by] accident where he stopped and was like, ‘What is that? I’ve got to have that.'”

The musician added that the part “was actually an idea I had for the Blink album.”

Further details on Lil Nas X’s debut EP are not yet known.

Last month, Blink-182 returned with the single ‘Blame It On My Youth‘. Ahead of its release, studio footage emerged of Travis Barker recording drums for the group’s upcoming new LP.

Back in March, he revealed that “literally anything goes” in regards to the direction of their new record. “I think we’re creating one of the most important Blink albums, so I’m really proud of it,” Barker explained.

Elsewhere, Lil Nas X recently said that removing his hit ‘Old Town Road’ from the country music charts made his success feel even more of an achievement.