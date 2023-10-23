Travis Scott stops security from kicking out female fan mid-concert

Travis Scott brought his concert in Dallas, Texas to a halt to help a female fan who may have been about to be kicked out from the show.

Fan-filmed footage shows Scott performing onstage when he noticed security causing a commotion near the barricade where the fan had fallen. “One thing you not gonna do, you not gonna kick a fan out,” Scott said from the stage. “You not gonna do that, brother. You’re not gonna do that. You back up. You back up, brother. She’s just enjoying herself. You back the fuck up. Let her just have a good time.”

“That’s a female. You don’t grab a female like that, OK?” he added. The concert resumed after the fan shook hands with security and briefly stood up on the barricade to hype up the crowd. Watch footage of the altercation below.

Scott’s actions come following reports that 60 fans were injured at his August concert in Italy’s Circus Maximus. At least 60 members of the 60,000-strong crowd required medical attention after a concertgoer began using pepper spray on people, leading a campaign to halt all future events at the historic venue.

‘Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus’ is Scott’s first tour since the Astroworld tragedy, in which 10 people died and hundreds more were injured following a crowd crush in November 2021. Scott was cleared of any criminal charges for the incident earlier this year in June.

NME gave ‘Utopia’ a three-star review, writing, “in trying to navigate a lofty concept like finding utopia, his ambitions have led him back to someone who was far more formidable at it”.