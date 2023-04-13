News

Tributes paid after death of ’60s fashion pioneer Dame Mary Quant

She was aged 93

By Liberty Dunworth
Mary Quant
Dame Mary Quant. CREDIT: Jones/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

‘60s fashion pioneer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93. Now, fashion lovers and industry experts have taken to social media to share their tributes.

Quant was most renowned for pioneering the miniskirt throughout the 1960s and as the poster girl for London’s Youthquake.

As per a statement made by her family, the fashion icon “died peacefully at her home in Surrey” earlier this morning (April 13). They also paid tribute to the legacy of her work, describing her as “one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties,” (via The Guardian).

While she is often miscredited as the inventor of the miniskirt, Quant did bring the garment to the forefront of women’s fashion, and is credited with making fashion more accessible to working women throughout the decade.

This came as her clothes – which were recognisable for being colourful and comfortable – combined trends from subcultures, including mods and school uniforms. She was also recognised for her iconic Vidal Sassoon haircut and received an OBE in 1966.

Dame Mary Quant
Dame Mary Quant. CREDIT: Mike Lawn/Fox Photos/Getty Images

Now, fashion lovers have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late ‘60s icon.

“It’s impossible to overstate Quant’s contribution to fashion,” read a tweet by the Victoria & Albert Museum. “She represented the joyful freedom of 1960s fashion, and provided a new role model for young women. Fashion today owes so much to her trailblazing vision.”

Legendary ’60s model and former wife of The BeatlesGeorge Harrison, Pattie Boyd, also took to Twitter, writing: “Very sad news today to learn of the passing of the 60s daringly creative, fun genius, much-loved lady, Dame Mary Quant. Mary insisted on making George’s and my wedding coats in 1966; his, Black Mongolian Fur and mine, Red Fox.
A true icon. RIP.”

Check out more tributes below.

In February, Rihanna used her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show to pay a subtle tribute to another fashion icon, André Leon Talley — the late editor-at-large of Vogue.

Taking place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, the singer sported a bright red sleeping bag coat by Alaïa for the final two tracks (2007’s ‘Umbrella’ and 2012’s ‘Diamonds’).

This choice of outerwear was a homage to Talley, whose favourite Norma Kamali coat was in the same style and colour.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement