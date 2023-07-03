Check out the full TRNSMT Festival 2023 line-up and stage times

With TRNSMT taking over this weekend, check out the full line-up and stage times for the 2023 festival below and get planning.

This year’s festival will be returning to the city’s east end at Glasgow Green from July 7-9. Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975, Niall Horan, George Ezra, Becky Hill and Kasabian will be taking the main stage as the festival headliners.

The full schedule for TRNSMT 2023 is now available to view on the festival’s website, with details of stage times and line-ups available. A map of the festival site is also offered, along with the newly launched TRNSMT 2023 app which gives fans the most up-to-date information on the festival weekend. A special feature that allows them to create a personalised schedule for the full weekend is also included.

Advertisement

Check out the line-up and stage times for TRNSMT 2023 below. All timings are subject to change but will be updated on the app.

The Main Stage

FRIDAY

Declan Welsh & The Decadent West 12:15 – 12:35

Flo 13:10 – 13:40

Joesef 14:05 – 14:40

The View 15:10 – 15:55

Paul Heaton & Special Guest 16:20 – 17:15

Niall Horan 17:45 – 18:45

George Ezra 19:15 – 20:25

Pulp 21:10 – 22:50

SATURDAY

Advertisement

Brooke Combe 12:30 – 13:00

Maisie Peters 14:25 – 15:05

Inhaler 15:35 – 16:20

Aitch 18:10 – 19:10

Kasabian 19:40 – 20:40

Sam Fender 21:20 – 22:50

SUNDAY

Crawlers 12:30 – 13:00

Pale Waves 13:30 – 14:05

Jamie Webster 14:35 – 15:15

Ashnikko 15:45 – 16:25

The Kooks 16:55 – 7:45

Becky Hill 18:15 – 19:05

Royal Blood 19:35 – 20:35

The 1975 21:15 – 22:50

King Tut’s Stage

FRIDAY

The Joy Hotel 12:30 – 13:00

Swim School 13:30 – 14:00

Hamish Hawk 14:30 – 15:00

Hot Milk 15:30 – 16:05

The Big Moon 16:35 – 17:15

Warmduscher 17:45 – 18:30

Dean Lewis 19:10 – 20:00

Cat Burns 20:45 – 21:35

SATURDAY

Cassia 12:30 – 13:00

Mae Stephens 13:30 – 14:00

The Mary Wallopers 14:30 – 15:00

Lucy Spraggan 15:30 – 16:05

The Coronas 16:35 – 17:15

Teddy Swims 17:45 – 18:30

The Wombats 19:15 – 20:15

LF System 20:45 – 22:15

SUNDAY

Calum Bowie 12:15 – 12:45

Lucia & the Best Boys 13:10 – 13:40

Dream Wife 14:05 – 14:35

Bob Vylan 15:05 – 15:40

Lovejoy 16:10 – 16:50

The Amazons 17:20 – 18:00

The Enemy 18:45 – 19:35

Nothing But Thieves 20:25 – 21:25

River Stage

FRIDAY

Slix 12:45 – 13:15

High Vis 13:50 – 14:20

SIIGHTS 14:55 – 15:25

Cloth 16:00 – 16:30

Flowerovlove 17:05 – 17:40

The Royston Club 18:20 – 19:05

Nati Dreddd 19:50 – 20:35

SATURDAY

Terra Kin 12:40 – 13:10

The Big Day 13:45 – 14:15

Heidi Curtis 14:50 – 15:20

Finn Foxell 15:55 – 16:25

Lauran Hibberd 17:00 – 17:40

Afflecks Palace 18:20 – 19:05

The Blinders 19:50 – 20:35

SUNDAY

Cathy Jain: 12:50 – 13:20

Neive Ella: 13:55 – 14:25

Tommy Lefroy: 15:00 – 15:30

Andrew Cushin: 16:05 – 16:35

Uninvited: 17:10 – 14:35

Skylights 18:25 – 19:05

Only The Poets 19:50 – 20:35

When announcing the first acts for this year’s TRNST last November, festival director Geoff Ellis said in a statement: “We know that while everyone is feeling the squeeze from rising prices, there’s an unwavering demand for live music. We’ve made the decision to keep our weekend general admission tickets at the same price as last year for the initial on sale and it’s important to us that experiencing the thrill and excitement of live music is accessible to as many people as possible.

“If Glasgow Green had a roof, it will be well and truly raised next summer and we can’t wait to welcome fans back.”