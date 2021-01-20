Trump tells supporters “we will be back in some form” in bizarre farewell speech

Donald Trump has told his supporters “we will back in some form” in his final speech as president.

Addressing a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews, hours before Joe Biden is inaugurated as President, he said: “Have a good life. We will see you soon.”

Trump left the stage to the recognisable sound of The Village People’s ‘YMCA’, which he frequently used for campaign speeches during the 2020 campaign.

When it came to listing his apparent achievements, he boasted of his administration’s tax reforms, telling the crowd: “I hope they don’t raise your taxes, but if they do I told you so.”

He said of the economy: “You’re going to see incredible numbers coming in if everything is left alone, be careful.”

"Goodbye, we love you, we will be back in some form" Donald Trump signs off his speech at Joint Base Andrews by saying "have a good life, we will see you soon. Thank you." Live updates on #InaugurationDay: https://t.co/ofnS0CpKfw pic.twitter.com/d1nAZFM4rA — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2021

But despite leaving under a cloud of shame, Trump hinted a return to the political frontline could still be on the cards.

“We’ve accomplished so much together,” he said. “I will always fight for you.

“We will be back in some form.”

Trump is now expected to fly to his Mar A Largo resort in Florida, after confirming that he will not attend Biden’s inauguration – making him the first president not to attend his successor’s inauguration since Andrew Johnson snubbed Ulysses S Grant in 1869.

The inauguration Day is set to begin at 4:30pm GMT (11.30am ET)