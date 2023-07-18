More than 100 people trapped in Agatha Christie’s former home

Over 100 people were trapped in Agatha Christie’s former home for hours this week due to adverse weather.

The legendary writer’s former home at Greenway in Devon is open for public tours, and many fans were visiting on Friday (June 14) when bad weather hit.

As Devon Live reported, a tree was knocked down by the wind and rain on a road leading to the property, meaning that there was no way out.

Tourist Caroline Heaven told the outlet that around 100 people were stranded in the grounds of the house, with a spokesperson for the National Trust, who run the property, saying that they were aware that there were “visitors, staff and volunteers still at Greenway unable to leave.”

They added that they were “doing everything” to make them comfortable while waiting, and that they could leave as soon as possible.

During the incident, many on social media compared the situation to Christie’s novel And Then There Were None, where strangers are invited to a Devon mansion and many of them murdered.

Greenway is set to remain closed for an indefinite amount of time due to the “extensive storm damage” it sustained on the day.