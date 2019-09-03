’13 Reasons Why’ star quits Instagram after backlash

Co-star Timothy Granaderos has defended Grace Saif over comments about her character Ani

Grace Saif, star of Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, has quit Instagram after a significant online backlash to her character in the latest series of the show.

The show returned to the streaming service recently for a third season.

Saif, who was introduced to the show in the recent third season, playing Ani Achola, has removed all posts from her Instagram page after being subjected to trolling from angry fans of the show.

Saif’s co-star Timothy Granaderos (who plays Montgomery de la Cruz) has defended the actress on his own Instagram. Talking about the criticism she’s received, he wrote: “One of the underlining themes in our show is to take care of each other. I’ve seen some pretty nasty things being said online, concerning the introduction of a new character.

“Y’all are passionate & we love you for that, but PLEASE PLEASE try to be kind and respect the work of the talented actress/actor behind the character.” See the post below.

13 Reasons Why was recently renewed for a fourth and final season, which has already begun production. The soundtrack for Season Three was also recently shared, featuring the likes of Yungblud, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Charli XCX, HEALTH and Frightened Rabbit.

Netflix recently had to confirm that Season Three of the show wouldn’t feature a suicide. The news came after the finale of season one was heavily edited by the streaming service, a scene in which a character called Hannah died by suicide.