Advertisement

 

“Your HIV/AIDS story line with Justin, the ONE character with a truly redeemable arc on this show, would have been a great opportunity to show HIV/AIDS isn’t a death sentence in the 21st century,” one person tweeted.

“You had a character that struggled with drug addiction + homelessness FINALLY gets a loving family and a shot at a bright future and you… kill him off with AIDS??? ARE YOU SERIOUS?????” another wrote.

One user simply commented: “Well done for setting AIDS/HIV discourse back 30 years.”

Learn more about HIV and AIDS via PublicHealth.org here.

13 Reasons Why, which is based on Jay Asher’s YA 2007 novel of the same name, was initially intended to only last for one season, but showrunner Brian Yorkey then developed further seasons to continue the original story.

Last year, Netflix edited a controversial scene from the season one finale of the show, which saw character Hannah (played by Katherine Langford) taking her own life, which prompted mental health activists to voice concerns that the scene could lead to copycat suicides among teenagers.