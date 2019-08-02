’13 Reasons Why’ is renewed for a fourth and final season

Announcement comes as trailer for third season drops

Netflix has announced it will renew its hit mystery drama 13 Reasons Why for a fourth and final season.

The announcement comes ahead of the third season. All 13 episodes of season three will be released on August 23 – you can watch the trailer below.

Although no transmission date of the final season has been announced, Netflix has confirmed that production on season four is under way.

The final season will focus on the main characters’ graduation from high school.

Netflix insiders have also said that the forthcoming season three won’t feature a suicide. The news comes after Netflix heavily edited the finale of season one, in which Hannah died by suicide.

The graphic depiction of the death of Hannah (played by Katherine Langford) was criticised for seeming to glamorise suicide.

Netflix have said that season three resumes eight months after Clay (Dylan Minnette) prevented Tyler (Devin Druid) from committing an unthinkable act. It sees Clay and friends in the fall-out of the cover-up, before a football player goes missing. Clay is under suspicion, and a sinister outsider manipulates the group.

13 Reasons Why was initially intended to only last for one season, based on Jay Asher’s YA novel of the same name, published in 2007. The drama’s showrunner Brian Yorkey then developed further seasons to continue the original story.

Yorkey had previously mainly worked in musicals, creating the Tony-award winning Next To Normal. He also worked on Sting‘s 2014 Broadway musical The Last Ship.

All the main cast are said to have signed up for season four, including leading man Minnette.