Netflix has shared a new trailer for the upcoming final season of 13 Reasons Why.

The mystery drama will conclude with its fourth season next month, with all episodes arriving on the streaming service on June 5.

The dramatic new trailer holds some surprises for fans, with the characters graduating from high school and reflecting on a host of season three cliffhangers.

One big surprise is the return of Bryce, who seemingly died in the last season. It’s not clear yet what role he will play in the final season. Watch the trailer below.

13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey has confirmed the plan for the show’s upcoming fourth season to be its last, revealing that it was his idea to end the show at this time.

“Somewhere in the midst of making season two, when it became clear that we might have the chance to make more seasons of this, I pretty quickly got to a place where it felt like a four-season story,” he recently told Entertainment Weekly.

“I’m always a little bit suspicious of high school shows that go beyond four seasons because high school is four years long.”

13 Reasons Why, based on Jay Asher’s YA 2007 novel of the same name, was initially intended to only last for one season, but Yorkey then developed further seasons to continue the original story.

Last year, Netflix edited a controversial scene from the season one finale of the show, which saw character Hannah (played by Katherine Langford) committing suicide, which prompted mental health activists to voice concerns that the scene could lead to copycat suicides among teenagers.

“We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help—often for the first time,” the streaming service said when announcing the edit.

They continued: “On the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one.”