Actor Millie Bobby-Brown has revealed her thoughts on people dressing up as her Stranger Things character Eleven for Halloween costumes.

As the lead in Stranger Things, social media already shows that Eleven costumes are likely to be commonplace this Halloween – especially as all that’s required is a pink dress, blue jacket, fake blood and a shaven head or blonde wig.

Now 12-year-old Bobby-Brown, who this week teased that her character would be returning for season two of the hit sci-fi series, has shared what she thinks when she sees people dressed up at her.

“At Comic-Con, people dress up as her,” she told Interview Magazine. “It’s very rewarding in a way, and as strange as Stranger Things. People are embracing her character and trying to portray her. I think it’s nice to see what different people think of her character.

“I’m cool with people dressing up as Eleven for Halloween. I definitely want to open my door and give them candy.”

