2023 Emmy Awards postponed due to Hollywood strikes

The 2023 Emmy Awards are being postponed due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, according to reports.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were scheduled to take place Monday, September 18 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Now, Variety report that the continued writers’ and actors’ strikes in the industry have led organisers to postpone the original date.

Advertisement

The report adds that they are currently looking for alternate dates for the awards, with Variety hinting at a January 2024 date.

Succession racked up the most nominations for the 2023 Emmys with 27 in total, with The Last Of Us behind with 24 nominations.

The White Lotus (23), Ted Lasso (22), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (14), The Bear (13), and Beef (13) also picked up a significant amount of nods.

To be eligible for a nomination, a show must have aired between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) began a strike this month. The union, which represents 160,000 actors and performers, are seeking an increase in base pay and residuals in the age of streaming, along with safeguards against the unregulated use of artificial intelligence in the industry.

Advertisement

This means that many projects in Hollywood have currently paused production, and will continue to do so until the strike ends.

The actors’ strike coincides with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which began on May 2 and halted production on a number of projects. It marks the first time that actors and writers in Hollywood have gone on strike simultaneously in over 60 years.