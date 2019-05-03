‘Game of Thrones’ star admits they were surprised to survive the Battle of Winterfell

Team Sam all the way

Game of Thrones star John Bradley has admitted his surprise after character Samwell Tarly survived the Battle of Winterfell.

The epic showdown took place in last Sunday’s episode and saw the likes of Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy and Beric Dondarrion meeting a sticky end. All this, of course, came before Arya Stark triumphed in a dramatic showdown against The Night King.

But West, who plays the noble Samwell Tarly, has revealed he’s entirely surprised after the character survived several close scrapes and made it to the end.

“I didn’t think I was gonna survive either,” Bradley told Ellen DeGeneres after she confessed her belief that Sam was a goner.

“Because you’re always kind of looking at the scripts for the new episode with one eye open. You’re so nervous.”

He added: “And people say, ‘Oh, Sam can’t die’, and ‘Sam’s too important’ or ‘Sam’s too beloved’. And you just think, ‘God, don’t you watch this show? Have you never seen this show before?’ Important and beloved doesn’t matter. Nobody is sacred and nobody is safe in Game of Thrones.”

However, he might not be safe just quite yet. While The Night King is seemingly dead, it’s claimed that we’ve seen nothing yet.