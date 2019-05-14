Another ‘Game of Thrones’ gaffe occurs as Jaime Lannister’s right hand grows back

Oops.

Game of Thrones fans have spotted another gaffe after realising that Jaime Lannister’s right hand had magically reappeared.

Only a week after the notorious coffee cup gaffe, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that promo shots showed the appearance of Jaime’s right hand – despite it being chopped off back in season three.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before the jokes came thick and fast on Twitter.

“First the coffee cup and now Jaime Lannister got his hand back,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another said: “Jaime Lannister was so out of character he even grew his right hand back.”

Hitting out at showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, another said: “‘Magically grew back. Wow D and D must have hated # GameofThrones and wanted it to trip up so bad that they left coffee cups and regrown hands and in it. Not even angry anymore. I’m out.”

While the gaffe is undoubtedly present in the promo shots seen above, it should also be noted that it didn’t actually make it into the final edit of ‘The Bells’, the fifth episode of the show’s final season which aired last Sunday.

Meanwhile, actress Sophie Turner recently pointed the finger at actress Emilia Clarke, after the notorious gaffe that saw a coffee cup being left in shot.