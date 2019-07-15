‘Game of Thrones’ star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau hits out at “silly” backlash to show’s final season

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has belatedly defended the show’s final season, branding the backlash to be a little “silly”.

The actor, who played Jaime Lannister in the HBO epic, was appearing on a panel at fan convention Con Of Thrones alongside Jerome Flynn – who portrayed Bronn, Hannah Murray– who played Gilly and Miltos Yerolemou –Syrio Forel.

Coster-Waldau directly addressed the backlash after a petition to remake the final season received one million signatures from disgruntled fans.

He said: “We’re so lucky to be part of a show where people…care so much about it that you also get upset when it doesn’t go the way you want it to. And that’s fantastic, and I love it, and I love [laughs] that there was an online petition to have it rewritten.”

Defending showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, he added: “The only thing I’ll say is that for anyone to imagine or to think that the two creators of this show are not the most passionate, the greatest, the most invested of all, and to for a second think that they didn’t spend the last 10 years thinking about how they were gonna end it, is kinda silly.

“And also know that they too read the comments, and even though you sit on your own and go, ‘Fucking stupid writers! Assholes!’…they really, like everyone on Game of Thrones…and there are thousands, we worked our arses off to make the best show we could for the ending”.

This comes as work continues on a Game of Thrones prequel in Belfast – which will see Naomi Watts taking the lead role.