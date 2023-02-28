2PM’s Ok Taecyeon signs with US talent agency WME

South Korean singer and actor Ok Taecyeon has signed a contract with US talent agency WME (William Morris Endeavour).

On February 27, the 34-year-old idol-actor, best known for being a member of K-pop boyband 2PM and starring in the hit K-drama Vincenzo, shared via his South Korean agency 51K that he had signed with William Morris Endeavour for his US activities.

“We are happy that Taecyeon, who has been expanding his reach as an actor thorough various projects including Vincenzo, Hansan: Rising Dragon, Blind, and more, signed a formal agent contract with WME, one of the representative agencies in the United States,” said 51K, per No Cut News, as translated by Soompi. “Please continue to cheer on Taecyeon’s activities in the future.”

Taecyeon also shared: “I’m excited and happy to take on a new challenge. I talked a lot with the local agency. Although it will not be easy to take on a new challenge in an unfamiliar environment, I think it is a good opportunity to learn a lot.”

“I will work hard to show another side of me as well as new charms of Ok Taecyeon on a broader stage,” added the actor,

WME is currently home to several top actors and creatives, including South Korean actress Bae Doo-na (The Silent Sea), directors Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon-ho, along with stars like Tom Holland and Michael B. Jordan.

Taecyeon’s next project will be the fantasy romance K-drama My Heart is Beating, which is scheduled to premiere this June. He will be starring as half-human, half-vampire Seon Woo-hyeol, who yearns to become human. Joining him are Won Ji-an (If You Wish Upon Me) and Yoon So-hee (Witch’s Love).