Has ‘3 Body Problem’ been renewed for season two?

3 Body Problem might be the most ambitious Netflix show of the year.

Based on the book of the same name by Liu Cixin, the sci-fi series follows Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao) in 1960s China whose actions have a profound impact on the lives of a group of scientists in the present day.

A synopsis reads: “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

The series also stars Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza Gonzalez, Jess Hong, Mario Kelly, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce. David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo serve as showrunners on the series.

Will 3 Body Problem return for season 2?

At the time of writing (March 2024), Netflix has not announced whether the show will return for a second season.

There is, however, plenty of material left to adapt. The Three-Body Problem novel is the first in a trilogy, followed by The Dark Forest and Death’s End.

The cliffhanger ending of the first season suggests a second is on the cards, but Netflix might hesitate in light of the show’s budget. According to reports, it’s the most expensive scripted Netflix show ever at $20million an episode.

This page will be updated when an announcement is made.

Is there a plan for future seasons?

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s producers stated 3 Body Problem would ideally span four seasons in total – but that entirely depends on if Netflix wants the show to continue.

“The second book is far better than the first, and the third book just completely blew my mind,” showrunner David Benioff said. “So I feel if we survive to the second season, we’re going to be in a good place. Things wildly escalate and there’s one scene, if we get to it, we’re golden – like when we got to the Red Wedding on Thrones.”