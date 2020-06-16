30 Rock to return to NBC for an hour-long special

NBC’s critically acclaimed comedy 30 Rock will return for an hour-long special in July, seven years after it went off the air.

The main cast of the show, including Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Tracy Morgan and Jack McBrayer, will all be returning for the special event which is also set to double as an “upfront event” for NBCUniversal‘s 2020-21 television season.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said 30 Rock executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock in a joint statement to Variety.

“To quote Kenneth the Page (played by McBrayer), there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal in a statement.

“Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry — a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them.”

The event will air on NBC on Thursday July 16 at 8pm EST in the US. This special follows the reunion episode of fellow NBC sitcom Parks And Recreation, where Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman and company returned for a one-off episode with a brand new story.