50 Cent changes ‘Power’ theme song and fans aren’t happy

"I ain't feeling this soft shit"

50 Cent‘s TV series Power is back on screens this weekend and fans aren’t happy with a change the rapper has been made to the show’s opening theme song.

The first episode of the sixth and final season of the popular drama aired on Netflix today (August 26). But while fans were happy to have their favourite show back, they’re not happy that ‘Big Rich Town’, the show’s intro song, has been changed.

Seasons one to five saw ‘Big Rich Town’ performed by Joe. For season six, the R&B singer has been replaced by Trey Songz and the song now also features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Listen to both themes below:

“Power got Trey Songz on the intro now… I ain’t feeling this soft shit,” said one fan. “Bruh who TF told 50 to put Trey Songz on the new intro to Power???” another wrote.

A third wrote: “Who told Trey Songz we want him for the # power intro???”

50 Cent has since taken to social media to respond to the backlash over his decision to replace Joe.

“Y’all better STOP this bullshit right now,” he wrote in an Instagram post, in which the accompanying video sees him joke that he might put ‘Big Rich Town’ back to how it was.

The ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin” rapper also posted a separate picture of Joe that includes the words: “Joe’s Voice Matters #POWER”

The photo’s caption read: “yo @treysongz looked at me like, what you want to do to the song. I’m like let’s just update it, it’s 6 years old. He was like ok if you say so 50.”

Episode two of Power airs on Netflix on September 2.

