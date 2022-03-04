50 Cent threatens to quit TV deal over “dumb shit”

50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, has threatened to walk away from his TV deal with Starz in a series of Instagram posts.

The rapper, actor and producer, who is an executive producer on the Power franchise, expressed his frustration at the network over the lack of decision regarding the renewal of spin-off series, Power Book IV: Force.

Posting pictures of bags being packed on Instagram, 50 Cent wrote: “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed Hightown and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here.”

In another post, he wrote: “Take that fvcking sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here.”

Hightown was renewed for a third season by Starz earlier this week, starring Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale and Riley Voelkel.

In February, the debut of Power Book IV: Force delivered the biggest series premiere audience for any show in the network’s history, achieving 3.3million cross-platform viewers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 50 Cent is negotiating a new overall deal with Starz, with his current one set to expire in September.

It’s also claimed the rapper has received “multiple calls from studios and streamers inquiring about rich overall deals” if he decides to leave the network.

The Power Book IV: Force is the third spin-off in the franchise, following Power Book II: Ghost, and Power Book III: Raising Khan.

The original series of Power debuted in 2014 and came to an end after five seasons in February 2020.