Power Book III: Raising Kanan will hit screens in July, with a new teaser revealing more about what to expect from the Power spinoff prequel series.

50 Cent‘s drama series has been confirmed for a July 18 premiere date on the US network Starz. No UK release date has been announced.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will jump back in time from the events of Power, focusing on the early story of Kanan (played by 50 Cent in Power) who is a young drug dealer working in New York City.

It’s the second Power spinoff following 2020’s Power Book II: Ghost, detailing the aftermath of Ghost’s death in the final season (Kanan dies in the penultimate season).

In the new Raising Kanan teaser, which is set to the hip hop classic ‘The Choice Is Yours’ by Black Sheep, we see Omar Epps (House) issue a stern police warning to Kanan’s mother about her son’s growing criminal escapades.

“Watch your back, Raquel,” he says. She responds: “It’s always been Kanan and me vs everybody. Ain’t nobody ever gonna get between my son and me.”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by Courtney Kemp alongside 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) through his G-Unit Film and Television company. Sascha Penn is the series’ the creator/showrunner.

Power aired on Starz in the US and is available on Netflix in the UK. Power Book II: Ghost aired on Starz in the US and streams on Starzplay, which is available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.