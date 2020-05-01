7 seasons of ‘Modern Family’ have been added to Netflix UK

Netflix UK has today (May 1) added the first seven seasons of Modern Family and all of New Girl.

Modern Family began airing in 2009 and its finale aired earlier this month. The remaining four seasons of the show are still airing on the Now TV streamer.

All seven seasons of New Girl, which finished airing in 2018, are also now available on Netflix UK, with no advance warning being given ahead of today’s release.

Surprise. All 7 seasons of New Girl and the first 7 seasons of Modern Family are now on Netflix. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 1, 2020

Advertisement

Fans on social media have been reacting to the news and sharing clips and gifs of their favourite moments in both shows, and one commenting that it’s the “best thing to happen all year”.

modern family being added to netflix? best thing to happen all year — 𝔢𝔩 (@CXND0UR) May 1, 2020

Omg modern family's nowon netflix I can rewatch everything now that it's ended — . (@tvthings_2) May 1, 2020

7 seasons of Modern Family on Netflix. Any signs I had of productivity is completely gone — Dionne (@_Dionne97_) May 1, 2020

Procrastination levels about to rocket now that New Girl has been added to #netflix 🚀 #WatchThisSpace #NoPunIntended — Emily Hope (@eminemmz) May 1, 2020

Advertisement

The seventh and final season of New Girl featured a surprise cameo from Prince, and the show’s star Zooey Deschanel explained upon the episode’s release in 2018 that she thought the appearance was a prank.”

“It was a highlight of my whole life,” she told chat show host Jimmy Kimmel. “It was amazing just to get to hang out with him. To the very last second, we weren’t sure if he was going to come to set… We were like, ‘I hope he’s the type that shows up’.”

She continued: “I got a cold email from his manager, and it was like the most on-brand Prince email ever — like too on-brand. It was like, ‘Hello, I am manager to legendary artist Prince. He is loving the show New Girl. He would like 2 B’ — you know, like, 2 B — ‘on the show.’ And I’m like, ‘This has to be a prank. There’s no way!'”

Modern Family, meanwhile, saw a guest appearance from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2017. In the clip, Martin makes fun of his own fashion choices, telling the cast to “wear a short-sleeved t-shit over a long-sleeved one so people know you have multiple shirts.”