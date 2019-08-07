‘90210’ stars say working on the show’s reboot has helped them cope after Luke Perry’s death

"He was with us every second"

Some of the stars of 90210 have discussed the death of Luke Perry, and said that the tragedy brought them closer together during the filming of the show’s new reboot.

The show, in which Perry starred between 1990 and 2000, has been rebooted as BH90210 and features a number of Perry’s original co-stars reprising their roles.

Stars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, discussed Perry’s death during a N2Y talk in New York. “‘We just all wanted to be together and talk to only each other,” Spelling said. “Our families couldn’t understand. Our friends outside of ‘90210’ couldn’t understand.”

Earlier in the week, Garth and Spelling also appeared on The Today Show, in which they echoed the same sentiment and promised the reboot will pay tribute to Perry “in a nice way”.

“The timing was something that seemed horrific, but in a weird, sort of universal way, it was a way for us to all be together during an incomprehensible painful time,” Garth said.

“And I think that that was really good for all of us, actually, and he was with us every second of the time,” she continued.

“We didn’t want to do anything big that would take away from the horrible thing that happened just to do it, so we wanted to do it in a nice way,” Spelling added.

Perry died earlier this year after suffering a stroke at his LA home. The reboot was already in production, although Perry was not scheduled to appear in it.

The show Riverdale, in which he also starred, is planning a tribute episode in its upcoming fourth season.