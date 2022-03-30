‘A Business Proposal’ is Netflix’s most-watched K-drama for the second week in a row

Rom-com K-drama series A Business Proposal has topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of the most-watched non-English shows for the second consecutive week.

According to data from the streaming service, the drama series managed to clock approximately 30.5million hours viewed for the week of March 21 to 27, becoming the most-watched non-English series for the second consecutive week. It had after topped the list the week prior with 23.4million hours viewed.

Romance K-drama series Twenty Five Twenty One came in at Number Two on the chart, after logging a total of 24.1million hours viewed, marking its fifth consecutive week on the list. The Nam Joo-hyuk- and Kim Tae-ri-led series had also been in second place the previous week.

Other K-dramas included in the Top 10 list include Forecasting Love And Weather (14.48million hours viewed), Juvenile Justice (12.51million hours viewed), All Of Us Are Dead (11.38million hours viewed) and Thirty Nine (10.43million hours viewed).

Netflix’s official most-watched list, which was introduced last November, tracks the platform’s most popular content based on hours viewed, and allows users to toggle between weekly Global Top 10 lists by films and series, with an English-language and non-English category for each format.

In other news, Netflix announced that its upcoming fantasy K-drama series The Sound Of Magic would be premiering on the streaming platform this May. The show will feature a star-studded cast that includes Hwang In-youp (True Beauty), Ji Chang-wook (The K2, Backstreet Rookie) and Choi Sung-eun (Beyond Evil).

The Sound Of Magic is based on a popular webcomic titled Annarasumanara and helmed by Itaewon Class and Love In The Moonlight director Kim Sung-youn.