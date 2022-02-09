Premiere of new K-drama ‘A Business Proposal’ delayed due to COVID-19

The premiere of the upcoming K-drama series A Business Proposal has been pushed back by a week.

Today (February 9), the show’s production team announced that the premiere of A Business Proposal has been pushed back by a week, attributing the delay to stricter COVID-19 protocols on the show’s set. The show will now premiere on February 28.

“We have decided to inevitably postpone the first broadcast of A Business Proposal for a week due to COVID-19 in order to change the filming schedule and secure a safe production environment,” a representative from the show said, per Sports Chosun and translated by Soompi.

“The first broadcast date has been changed from February 21 to February 28,” the representative added. “We ask for the generous understanding of viewers who have been waiting for A Business Proposal.”

Based on the web novel ‘The Office Blind Date’ by Hae Hwa, A Business Proposal is an office rom-com TV series that follows ordinary office worker Shin Ha-ri (played by former Gugudan member Kim Se-jeong), who finds herself on a blind date with Kang Tae-moo (portrayed by Dr. Romantic 2’s Ahn Hyo-seop), the CEO of the company she works for.

The drama also stars Queen: Love and War’s Kim Min-kyu, Strong Girl Bong-soon’s Seol In-ah and VICTON member Byungchan. A Business Proposal will be airing on SBS, as well as Netflix in selected regions.

