A first look at the ‘Game Of Thrones’ Studio Tour has been revealed

A sneak peak at the world’s only Game Of Thrones Studio Tour to Northern Ireland has been released.

Fans of the HBO show, which ran from 2011 to 2019 across eight seasons, can visit the 110,000 square foot studio tour in County Down, one of the show’s original filming locations.

The tour promises to take visitors “behind the scenes of The Seven Kingdoms and beyond,” according to the tour’s website. Fans will be able to walk through sets including Winterfell, the throne room in Dragonstone, Cersei’s courtyard in King’s Landing and the mess room in Castle Black, and the hope is that the tour will welcome up to 600,000 visitors a year.

Advertisement

A new video preview of the tour was released by Sky News, and shows one of the halls found in Westeros, the fictional continent where the House Of Stark hail from. It also shows many original costumes from the show, including those belonging to the Night’s Watch.

“One of the great things about being an actor is walking into a studio space and saying right, this is now my world and putting on a costume and saying right, this is how my character dresses,” says Ian McElhinney during the preview, who plays Ser Barristan Selmy in the show.

“Walking in here is like being back in the Game Of Thrones studio and being kind of impressed by it,” he added.

Speaking in 2019, HBO’s vice president, licensing & retail Jeff Peters said (via Northern Ireland Screen): “Some of the most iconic scenes from Game of Thrones were filmed at Linen Mill Studios and our fans will soon have an opportunity to visit and see the work of the show’s incredible crew in the museum setting it deserves.”

Advertisement

Tickets for the Game Of Thrones Studio Tour are now on sale, with visits beginning from February 2022.