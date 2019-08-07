A ‘Fleabag’ book by Stephen King’s publishers is on the way

Phoebe Waller-Bridge recently gave hope of a series revival when she is 50

A Fleabag book featuring film scripts and never-before-seen stage directions, has been announced.

The acclaimed series, which premiered on BBC Three in 2016, follows Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s titular character as she navigates through disastrous relationships and struggles as a thirty-something Londoner.

Following its poignant season 2 finale earlier this year, it was revealed that the show would not be returning for a third run.

But Hodder & Stoughton the UK publishing home of John Grisham and Stephen King made an announcement on Twitter today (August 7), revealing a new book. You can can view the post below.

They wrote: “You love Fleabag. We love Fleabag. Everyone loves Fleabag. Announcing publication of Fleabag: Scriptures. The entire filming scripts including new writing from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and never-before-seen stage directions. Coming 5th Nov.”

Ahead of this year’s Emmy Awards, where the sitcom is up for 11 gongs, Waller-Bridge spoke at an Amazon event – and is said to have offered a glimmer of hope for Fleabag 3.

According to AFP reporter Andrew Marszal, who was in attendance for the chat, the actor and writer said: “I have a fantasy of bringing Fleabag back when I’m 50.” The comment was apparently made by Waller-Bridge “straight after ruling out season 3”.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Waller-Bridge recently revealed her biggest regret about Fleabag – explaining that her family have “taken the brunt” of unwanted attention due to its success.

“I’d underestimated, as we all had, what impact it was going to have and that people were going to want to talk about it so much and like it so much,” she said in an interview last month.

“Because it’s about family and everything, my family suddenly experienced this really intense focus from people in their lives, and people asking about the show and asking about me, and one of my regrets is I wish I’d seen that coming.”

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge has been confirmed as a screenwriter on the upcoming Bond 25 movie.