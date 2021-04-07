A ‘Game of Thrones’ Fabergé egg is being sold for £1.6million

Jewellery maker Fabergé are currently selling a one-of-a-kind Games of Thrones-inspired egg.

Described as a “commemorative egg object”, the new piece was designed by Fabergé’s head designer Liisa Tallgren in collaboration with Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton.

The egg is a “one-off work of art” which “fuses our superior craftsmanship and artistic ingenuity with one of the 21st century’s most iconic TV series” according to the website’s official description.

This April, we're hatching a new surprise collaboration to commemorate the ten year anniversary of the award-winning @GameOfThrones, fusing our superior craftsmanship and artistic ingenuity with one of the 21st century's most iconic TV series. #GameOfThrones #Faberge pic.twitter.com/D967RxkW7N — Fabergé (@OfficialFaberge) April 5, 2021

“This one-of-a-kind bespoke creation is symbolic of Daenerys’ dragon eggs while intertwining subtle nods to her stand-out costumes which celebrate the landscape around her and her evolving story arc,” the explanation continues.

“The design choices are informed by Daenerys’ journey from orphaned exile to conquering monarch and her ongoing quest for the Iron Throne.”

The Game of Thrones egg features “a glistening crystal base,” and a miniature version of a crown with a pear-cut ruby, which Daenerys would have worn if she had held the Iron Throne.

In other Game of Thrones news, HBO recently announced plans for a month-long celebration to mark the show’s tenth anniversary this year.

The event, known as ‘The Iron Anniversary’, will mark a decade since the first episode of season one first premiered on the network.

The anniversary will see the launch of a new, interactive Game of Thrones spotlight page on streaming platform HBO Max containing Easter eggs for long-term fans, as well as “broad introductions” for fans new to the show.

Subscribers to the site will also be able to access 150 videos of cast interviews, behind-the-scenes extras, clips and trailers.