‘A League Of Their Own’ creator calls out Prime Video for “bullshit” explanation of cancellation

The creator of A League Of Their Own has hit out at Amazon Prime Video for what she calls a “bullshit” reasoning for cancelling the show.

The comedy drama is a reimagining of the Madonna-starring 1992 film of the same name, which follows the women who formed a baseball league during the second World War.

A second season of the show had been ordered at Prime Video, but it was announced this week that it would not be moving forwards, with the streaming service linking the cancellation to the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Now, creator and star Abbi Jacobson has hit out at Prime on Instagram for their explanation of the decision.

She wrote: “What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today.

“To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullshit and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.”

She added: “This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.”

Elsewhere, Billy Porter has said that he will have to sell his house due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

The actor, singer and stage star – known for TV series Pose, 2021’s Cinderella musical movie starring Camila Cabello and his Tony-winning Broadway career – said that that ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes in Hollywood has created financial uncertainty.