‘A Murder At The End Of The World’ season 2: will there be more episodes?

A Murder At The End Of The World reunites The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij for a modern take on a murder mystery.

The series premiered on Hulu and Disney+ on November 14, with new episodes released weekly until mid-December.

A Murder At The End Of The World stars The Crown’s Emma Corrin as Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth and true crime writer, who gets invited to a secluded retreat in Iceland by a reclusive billionaire, along with eight more guests. But soon after the group’s arrival, one of the guests is found dead, and Hart has to find the killer before they claim any more victims.

The show also stars Marling as Lee Andersen and Harris Dickinson in the role of Bill Farrah. Clive Owen plays Andy Ronson, the billionaire at the heart of the deadly whodunit.

Has Hulu renewed A Murder At The End Of The World for a second season?

Hulu has yet to reveal whether A Murder At The End Of The World will be renewed for a second season. That news could arrive after the first season wraps up on December 19 and will likely depend on both viewing figures and whether both the network and the show’s creators feel there is scope for continuing the story beyond where this season ends up.

What have the creators/cast said about a second season?

A Murder At The End Of The World was always intended to be a miniseries by Marling and Batmanglij, but that doesn’t mean they’re not open to the idea of making another instalment in the future. Speaking to Vulture, Marling commented: “From the beginning, we thought, ‘Oh we’ll create this character and this world and this first experience where a young amateur sleuth is invited on this tech billionaire’s dazzling retreat and she’s there to solve it’.

“That idea felt like it had a beginning, middle, and end. Of course, there’s always the opportunity to take Darby as a character and place her somewhere else in the world to unravel other mysteries.”

Meanwhile, Marling and Batmanglij also spoke to NME about updating the murder mystery genre with the new series and tackling the misogyny often found in detective shows. “We felt like, ‘OK, we want to do something in the murder mystery genre, but how do people like us inhabit that genre?’ Well, we have to completely turn it on its head,” Marling said.

Of adding themes relating to late-stage capitalism into the story, Batmanglij added: “People sort of roll their eyes when you talk about it, but it’s actually just the reality of what we’re living in, and we would be crazy not to talk about it in every single story we make. It’s that and the climate crisis. How can anyone tell a story these days without addressing the climate crisis?”