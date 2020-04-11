A new Jerry Seinfeld stand-up special is coming to Netflix next month

Jerry Seinfeld is set to bring a new stand-up special to Netflix next month.

According to Deadline, new one-offs from Seinfeld and Patton Oswalt are set to hit the streaming service in May.

The new special from Seinfeld is called 23 Hours to Kill, named after one of his regular jokes, and is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on May 5. The special was recorded during a recent performance at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

Oswalt, meanwhile, will present I Love Everything on May 19. In a recent interview on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast, Oswalt revealed that the new show will see him discuss entering his 50th, the ups and downs of buying a house, and his daughter.

Seinfeld’s new show follows the news that his most famous output, self-titled ’90s cult sitcom Seinfeld, will also be coming to Netflix.

All nine seasons and 180 episodes of the Emmy award winning sitcom will appear on the streaming service as of 2021.

A number of virtual comedy events have been set up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle and more appeared on a fundraiser called Def Comedy Jam, with 100 per cent of the profits going to essential workers and people in underprivileged communities, the focus being on Queens, Brooklyn and Philadelphia’s Logan area.

A new fund was launched last month to support up-and-coming comedians affected by the coronavirus crisis and raised £50,000 within its first day. Dawn French, Adam Kay, Robert Webb, Sara Pascoe, Al Murray and Lee Mack have all publicly donated to the fund.