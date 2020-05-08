A new Marvel series is set to come to Disney+ this month

Disney+ has announced that it’s set to launch a new Marvel TV show this month.

New animated show Fury Files will concern 50 years of infamous Marvel villains through the eyes of SHIELD boss Nick Fury.

The show is set to land on the new streaming service next Friday (May 15) and will see Chi McBride reprising his role as voice actor for Fury.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Fury Files drops on Disney+ on Friday, May 15, and you shouldn’t be surprised that Nick Fury has files on every single Marvel Super Hero. Fury Files gives viewers top-secret access to SHIELD intel on key Marvel heroes and villains.

“All of this is told by none other than the mysterious Fury, bringing together a mix of animation and motion comic art! Looking to download a bunch of information about every single hero? Fury’s got you covered.”

It was recently revealed that Fury, who is played by Samuel L. Jackson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was originally set to be killed off in Avengers: Endgame.

Newly revealed concept art for the film, by Stephen Schirle, shows Fury being stabbed through his torso by Corvis Glaive.

Disney+ recently launched in the UK after over a year of being available in North America, though its launch on these shores was with a lower streaming quality due to the increased demand that has come from the coronavirus crisis.