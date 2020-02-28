A new ‘Simpsons’ short film will play before screenings of Pixar’s ‘Onward’

The Simpsons will air a new short film ahead of screenings of Pixar’s new film Onward.

Pixar have a long tradition of premiering new short films ahead of cinema showings of their full-length features.

The new Simpsons short film will be the first time that the featured prelude will come from outside of the studio’s internal team.

Playdate With Destiny has been announced on the official Simpsons Instagram. From the picture accompanying the announcement, it seems that the short will star Maggie Simpson, who looks set to head on a trip abroad to a seaside town that looks distinctly Mediterranean.

The new short comes after Disney merged with Simpsons producers Fox. It was announced earlier this week that The Simpsons won’t be available on the UK version of new streaming service Disney+ when it launches in the UK on March 31 due to rights restrictions.

The Simpsons came to Disney+ in the UK last year, and fans were angered after new versions of classic episodes of the show were altered.

Episodes from the first 20 series’ of the show were adapted for widescreen 16:9 ratio on the streaming service, with iconic fan-favourite jokes in the background of many shots being cropped out.

Onward, the film which the new Simpsons short will play before, will introduce Pixar’s first lesbian character, it’s been revealed.

Director Dan Scanlon said of the character: “It’s a modern fantasy world and we want to represent the modern world.”

Last year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige discussed the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s plans to include more LGBTQ characters.