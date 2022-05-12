A new ‘South Park’ TV movie is on the way next month

A new South Park TV film will officially be dropping next month.

South Park: The Streaming Wars has been confirmed for a June 1 release date on Paramount+, as part of a 14-film deal between creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone with ViacomCBS.

Streaming Wars is the third film in the deal, with a fourth one due for release later this summer.

A description obtained by The Hollywood Reporter reads: “Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence.”

Take a look at the 15-second teaser:

The first made-for-TV film was called Post Covid and premiered last November. It was followed by The Return of Covid, which aired in December.

South Park recently announced a 25th anniversary live concert featuring performances from Primus and Ween.

The special “one night only” event will take place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on August 10.

The show is set to “celebrate 25 years of the music of South Park” with Parker and Stone also due to be in attendance on the night.

“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary artists and musicians. Until now,” Parker and Stone said in a joint statement.

The Streaming Wars will be available to watch on Paramount+ on June 1. There is currently no word on a UK release date.