A Prince Andrew satirical musical is coming to Channel 4

A satirical musical about Prince Andrew is coming to Channel 4 to mark the broadcaster’s 40th birthday.

As part of Channel 4’s ‘Truth Or Dare’ season, the hour-long programme has been described as a “satirical send-up of the life and times” of Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life after being associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

The musical will be part of the season promising to celebrate Channel 4’s “radical, irreverent and iconoclastic roots”, and “are set to do what Channel 4 was created for: to give voice to the unheard, say the unsayable and show the unseen”, the broadcaster has said.

“Key events, relationships and controversies of Andrew’s life” will be explored in the satirical musical, which will star and be written by Kieran Hodgson (Two Doors Down).

It is also set to include a “reimagining” of the notorious interview between the duke and Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis in 2019.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, said: “From musical satire about Prince Andrew to an exploration of cancel culture in art via men with very large penises, this season shows that Channel 4 is still as mischievous, disruptive and distinctive as when it was born 40 years ago.

“Instead of a nostalgia-thon of highlights from the last four decades, we are celebrating with a collection of irreverent, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining shows that no other broadcaster would air.

“If we must age, we plan to do it disgracefully.”

Earlier this year, it was suggested Idris Elba was in talks to back a £1billion bid for Channel 4 after the government recently announced its plans to privatise Channel 4.