A Rolling Stones biopic TV series is in the works at FX

A scripted series about the beginnings of The Rolling Stones is in the works, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The project will be developed by FX, overseen by About A Boy and High Fidelity author Nick Hornby as well as the producers of The Crown from Left Bank.

FX CEO John Landgraf confirmed the news at Disney’s Investor Day yesterday (December 11), saying the network is in “advanced talks” for the series.

The story would follow the band during their formative years, specifically mapping the 1960s through to 1972.

Elsewhere, The Rolling Stones recently launched a new global e-store with an immersive 360-degree shopping experience.

The e-commerce shop is an online version of the band’s London flagship score on Carnaby Street, RS No.9 Carnaby.

John Habbouch, GM and CFO Bravado, said of the new e-store: “We are excited to be able to take the brand new RS No.9 Carnaby store to the world and to allow customers and fans to shop the collection from the comfort of their own homes through an immersive and unique online experience of this exciting retail space.”

Reviewing the band’s new standalone song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ earlier this year, NME said: “With its horndog harmonica solos and steamy atmospheres, it only really reflects the lockdown age if you happen to be self-isolating in a New Orleans speakeasy.”