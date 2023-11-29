A spinoff of ‘The Boys’ set in Mexico is in development

A spinoff of Prime Video‘s hit series The Boys is reportedly in development.

According to a report from Deadline Hollywood, the spinoff will be set in Mexico, with Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal set to executive produce. The two are also reportedly considering acting in the series, though they won’t be playing major roles, Deadline says sources claims.

Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer will reportedly executive produce and write for the spinoff, which will be based on The Boys comics that take place in Mexico. According to Deadline Hollywood, the series has yet to land a co-showrunner, and has yet to secure its cast.

Advertisement

Little else is known about the spinoff of The Boys at the time of publishing.

The Boys‘ Mexico series will be the franchise’s third spinoff, following the animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V, both of which premiered this year. Gen V recently concluded its first season and has been renewed for season two.

The mainline The Boys entry is set to return for a fourth season sometime next year, though a firm release date has yet to be announced. Season three, which premiered in 2022, scored a four-star review from NME.

Ali Shutler wrote for NME: “Season three of The Boys toys with the successful formula but maintains jaw-dropping results throughout. especially with the introduction of musical numbers, a reality TV show and new superhero Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). It’s still the most adult, most graphic and most fun superhero show around and this bold and batshit run of episodes sees The Boys very much back in town.”