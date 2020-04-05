A ‘Tiger King’ follow-up special looks to be in the works

Hit Netflix show Tiger King looks like it might be getting a new follow-up special.

The show, which focuses on big cat owner Joe Exotic, hit the streaming service last month and has become a lockdown favourite across the world.

So far, the show only has one series, but one of its stars, businessman Jeff Lowe, has seemingly suggested that a follow-up may be on the way.

Advertisement

Lowe made the claim while sharing videos on Cameo, a site where fans can pay celebrities to record personalised video messages for them.

At the end of one video, pointed out on Twitter below, Lowe said: “Netflix just called, they’re gonna add one more episode next week. They’re gonna film me here Sunday, it’s a wrap-up, we’re gonna tell you what happened.”

His wife Lauren pointed out Jeff’s slip of the tongue, adding: “I don’t think you’re supposed to tell ’em!”

Apparently Jeff Lowe is on Cameo aaaannnnd I found this on the last one he recorded… could it be true? Another episode of Tiger King on the way? #TigerKing #JeffLowe pic.twitter.com/G5dS2vvY5I — Tanner Zipchen (@TannerZipchen) April 4, 2020

Lowe has also made the same claim in a second Cameo video, which you can see below, adding: “Thank you for giving up seven hours of your life on us. Netflix is gonna make you give up one more though, because they’re gonna add another episode here in a few weeks wrapping things up.”

At the end of the second video, he also discusses a key storyline in Tiger King, around animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who Joe Exotic accuses of murdering her husband. “Carole did it,” Lowe says.

Yes, I feel a little bit badly about giving $$ to Jeff Lowe to record this cameo for @ahornbrook (but maybe he can use for his robust legal defense, which I support) BUT 🚨🚨🚨 IN SAID CAMEO HE BREAKS NEWS THAT THERE'S ANOTHER EPISODE COMING !!! #TigerKingNetflix #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/xqHjcFAwFk — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) April 3, 2020

Advertisement

Yesterday (April 4), Joe Exotic said he feels “ashamed” of himself for caging animals. Interviewed by Netflix from prison, the star was asked if there was anything he wanted Tiger King fans to know.

“Go sit in a cage with your animals for a week,” he replied. “I mean, when I left the zoo and I sent my chimpanzees to the sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimpanzees went through for 18 years, I – I’m ashamed of myself.”

Joe Exotic is currently in self-isolation in prison due to the coronvairus outbreak. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of paying a hit man $3,000 (£2,422) to unsuccessfully kill his enemy Carole Baskin.

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22. Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

A host of revelations from celebrities have come out since the release of Tiger King. Marilyn Manson shared an old message he received from Joe Exotic asking for an endorsement for his failed campaign to become the Governor of Oklahoma, while earlier this week, it was reported that Michael Jackson once owned alligators that died in a fire at Joe Exotic’s zoo back in 2015.

Reviewing Tiger King, NME wrote: “As we’re stuck inside learning about ourselves, whether we want to or not, programmes like these can do more than give us pause to mindlessly pass the time; they can teach us plenty about the beauty and ugliness of humanity, and the ripple effect of a person’s actions on those around them, and those around them in turn.

“In each, you’re never quite sure if it’s real, or who’s right and who’s wrong, which is – it must be said – a very 2020 state of being.”