The final series of the show comes to Amazon Prime Video next month

The trailer for the upcoming fourth and final series of The Man In The High Castle has been revealed, and it signals the beginning of the end.

The last instalment of the hit US show comes to Amazon Prime Video on November 15.

Created by Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files), the series is based on a 1962 alternate history book by Phillip K. Dick, imagining post-war universe in which the Nazis won World War II.

A statement alongside the release of the trailer says that the final season “will be rocked by war and revolution,” and the new trailer is action-packed and hints at a long-rumoured expansion into a parallel universe for the show. Watch it below.

Describing the events of season 4 in more detail, the synopsis says: “The Resistance becomes a full-blown rebellion, driven by Juliana Crain’s visions of a better world. A new Black insurgent movement emerges to fight the forces of Nazism and imperialism. As empires teeter, Chief Inspector Takeshi Kido will find himself torn between his duty to his country and the bonds of family.

“Meanwhile, Reichsmarschall John Smith will be drawn towards the portal the Nazis have built to another universe, and the tantalizing possibility of stepping through a gateway to the path not taken.”

Frances Turner has joined the cast of the show for the final season, playing Bell Mallory, the leader of the Black Communist Rebellion.