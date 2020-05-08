A TV show about romance during lockdown is coming to screens

A TV series based on romance during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown has reportedly been commissioned by a US network.

According to Variety, the project has been ordered by the Disney-owned Freedom, who hope to premiere the show this coming August.

The four-part limited series is said to be titled Love in the Time of Corona, and has been described as “a funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection amid social distancing”.

A description on Variety adds: “It will follow several interwoven stories with an ensemble of characters who are sheltering in their homes, some of whom are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual, while another is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex.”

The outlet states that the show will be filmed remotely from the cast members’ respective real homes, which will serve as the set. It will be exeutive-produced by Joanna Johnson and Christine Sacani (Good Trouble) alongside Robyn Meisinger.

“This is the perfect show for a generation who is learning to love and be loved in a time when the entire world is telling them to stay six feet apart,” said Lauren Corrao, executive vice president of programming and development at Freeform.

“Although the constraints have been difficult during this time, immense creativity has flourished and we could not be more grateful that Joanna brought this series to Freeform.”

This comes after many upcoming TV shows and films have been forced to press pause on production and filming due to social distancing measures – you can see the full list of affected projects here.