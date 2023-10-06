Paris Hilton’s memoir to be adapted into television series by A24

The story of Paris Hilton‘s life is soon to grace our screens, as her memoir is set to be adapted into a television series by A24.

READ MORE: Paris Hilton says she “pretended” to vote for Donald Trump in 2016

Paris: The Memoir, which came out in March this year and was an instant New York Times bestseller, provided details of her childhood and journey into stardom, and gave a more intimate look at the 42-year-old media personality.

Advertisement

Hilton revealed in her book, “The character I played was my steel-plated army. People loved her. Or they loved to hate her, which was just as marketable.”

Now acclaimed indie studio A24, known for award-winning films such as Midsommar and Everything Everywhere All At Once has confirmed plans to adapt Hilton’s book into a new TV series, Variety reports.

While details on the project are still limited, sibling actors Elle and Dakota Fanning are set to produce the series with their company, Lewellen Pictures. Hilton herself is also due to executive produce alongside Bruce Gersh, her 11:11 Media co-founder, as well as David Bernad’s Middle Child Pictures and Brittany Kahan Ward of Echo Lake.

The popstar and heir to the Hilton family hotel fortune found fame in the early 2000s as a socialite and model. She is no stranger to the small screen, having appeared in several series and documentaries, notably the reality television show, The Simple Life, which ran from 2003 to 2007.

But Hilton has been sharing more details about her life for some time now, with her 2020 YouTube documentary This Is Paris implying that she hadn’t always been portraying her true self. She told 7News at the time, “The entire time I have been playing a character so the world has never truly known who I am.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Hilton is among the many celebrities to voice Meta’s new AI chatbots.