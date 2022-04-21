Aaron Paul reveals ‘Breaking Bad’ co-star Bryan Cranston is his newborn son’s godfather

Aaron Paul has revealed his Breaking Bad co-star and “best friend” Bryan Cranston is his newborn son’s godfather.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (April 19), the actor announced he and his wife Lauren recently welcomed their second baby together, a son named Ryden.

When asked if Cranston had met his son yet, Paul said: “He has met the baby. I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather.”

After joking that Cranston rejected the offer, he added: “No, he’s very excited, very honoured. I love that man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world so it was a no-brainer.”

Cranston and Paul have reprised their Breaking Bad roles, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, for the sixth and final season of spin-off Better Call Saul. The first two episodes debuted earlier this month in the US.

Speaking about returning to the role, Paul said: “It was nice to zip on the skin of Pinkman again.

“It was strange, it was a lot of the same crew from Breaking Bad working on Better Call Saul, so it was nice to be reunited with this beautiful group of people out in New Mexico.”

Breaking Bad concluded in 2013 after five seasons. Since then, Paul has previously returned to the character in Netflix sequel film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in 2019.

The actor’s latest film is the satirical science-fiction thriller Dual, which follows a woman who has to fight a clone of herself to the death after she unexpectedly recovers from a terminal illness. The film also stars Karen Gillan, Beulah Koale and Theo James.