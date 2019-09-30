Aaron Paul says Netflix axed ‘BoJack Horseman’

"Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains."

Aaron Paul has seemingly confirmed that Netflix took the decision to end BoJack Horseman after its upcoming sixth season.

The first trailer for the animated show arrived last Friday (September 27) and featured a preview of the titular horse writing a letter to his friend Diane from rehab, explaining how he plans to re-evaluate his life.

At the same time, Netflix confirmed that the concluding season will air in two parts, the first launching Oct. 25, 2019, and the second on Jan. 31, 2020.

But instead of creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg calling time on the show, Paul says that Netflix had the final say.

Paul, who portrays Bojack’s close friend Todd, wrote on Twitter: “We had a wonderful time making Bojack. Couldn’t be more proud. Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it.“

One fan responded: “Aaron, I just wanted to say thank you to you and everyone who worked on Bojack. It helped get me through some tough times and I’m going to miss it when it’s over.“

Another pleaded: “Make a movie.”

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the show follows Bojack (voiced by Will Arnett), a star of an old ’90s sitcom called Horsin’ Around, who’s “washed up, living in Hollywood, complaining about everything and wearing colourful sweaters.”

Last year, it was confirmed that Bob-Waksberg had been commissioned to produce Undone, a new half-hour adults’ cartoon for Amazon.

Paul, meanwhile, will next be seen in Breaking Bad movie El Camino – which is set to arrive on October 11.