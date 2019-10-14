Aaron Paul wants to play Jesse Pinkman in ‘Better Call Saul’

The 'Breaking Bad' star returned this week in new Netflix movie 'El Camino'

Aaron Paul has said he’d revive Jesse Pinkman for a role in Better Call Saul “in a heartbeat”.

Paul appeared as the Breaking Bad character this week, as new Breaking Bad-related Netflix movie El Camino was released.

Now, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Paul has suggested that we could see more of Pinkman on our screens.

“If Vince [Gilligan, Breaking Bad creator] asked me to jump onto [Better Call] Saul, I would do it in a heartbeat,” Paul stated. “And I would know it’s for very good reasons. So we’ll see.”

He then confirmed that discussions around the idea were already in motion, saying: “Look, we talk about it all the time, we really do, and we want to do it for the right reasons. We don’t want to just throw you in a scene that doesn’t make sense.

“Obviously, we would love to give that to the fans of Breaking Bad and the fans of Better Call Saul, but we don’t want fans to kind of scratch their head and they’re like, “Well, why did that happen?”

In a two-star review of El Camino, A Breaking Bad Movie, NME‘s Ella Kemp says: “Jesse Pinkman returns, but maybe he shouldn’t have…”

“Most emotional moments are indulgent and inconclusive, adding unnecessary layers of fan service to an already complete product,” the review says.

“The film ends as the show did – Jesse braves his future alone. It’s just puzzling to watch two more hours and reach, essentially, the exact same conclusion.”