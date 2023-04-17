‘Abbott Elementary’ predicted a baseball walk-off home run 24 hours before it happened

Abbott Elementary predicted a walk-off home run from a baseball player less than 24 hours before it happened.

During episode Mom which aired in the US on Wednesday (April 12), Baltimore Orioles fan Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) is seen talking with lunch lady Shanae about the score of that day’s Orioles game.

“Adley Rutschman hit an opposite-field walk-off homer and Cedric Mullins was a single shy of the cycle,” Gregory remarks (via IndieWire).

During the team’s match against the Oakland Athletics on the following day (April 13), Rutschman won the game with a walk-off home run. Gregory, however, was slightly off on the details, as it wasn’t opposite-field, while the overall score also wasn’t the same.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Rutschman revealed this was the first time in his life he’s ever hit a walk-off home run. “I would have saved it for this one, for sure,” he said.

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary sitcom set in a poorly-funded and predominantly Black public school in Philadelphia. The show is created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars in the series as optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues.

Other cast members include Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph and William Stanford Davis.

Abbott Elementary is currently in its second season, which is set to conclude in the US on Wednesday (April 19). Episodes are released in the UK on Disney+.

The show was renewed for a third season in January earlier this year.