Action Bronson says he was offered ‘Euphoria’ drug dealer role

Action Bronson has revealed that he was once offered a role in Euphoria, but turned it down.

In a recent interview with Complex, the rapper reflected on his recent acting roles, including The Irishman and The King of Staten Island, before mentioning the ones he turned down.

“They wanted me to play a drug dealer that was getting with the high school girls,” Bronson said of his Euphoria opportunity. “Action Bronson ain’t doing that, bro.”

He also revealed he auditioned for Uncut Gems: “They wanted me to be the guy next to the main goon, the Russian. But I bombed at the audition, bro.”

Earlier this year, Action Bronson released a new album called ‘Crocodrillo Turbo’. In a statement about the album and its title, he said: “I first came up with this album while in the water. I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign.”

Euphoria, meanwhile, has been renewed for a third season on HBO.

Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming, said: “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart.

“We couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

In NME’s five-star review, the show’s second season is described as “darker, tougher and more intense than ever” and one that’s “already setting the bar very high for TV in 2022”.